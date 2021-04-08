Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Indoor Golf Simulator to Open in Former Chuck E. Cheese Space in Burlington

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Chuck E Cheese 6-16
NBC 5 Chicago

[This story first appeared in Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small group of indoor golf centers is planning to open an outlet in the northern suburbs, and it would include a restaurant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a source, X-Golf Burlington is looking to open within a section of the old Chuck E. Cheese space on Wall Street, with a post from ma-burlington.civicplus.com and an article from the Daily Times Chronicle confirming this, showing that the Burlington location would included a handful of golf simulators with seating for food and drink at each station, while additional full-service seating for dining and drinking would be in the center of the space along with a kitchen area. Once it opens, the new X-Golf would join one other in Massachusetts in Wayland, along with approximately 30 other locations across the country.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

constitution beach 13 mins ago

Mass. Nurse, Capturing the Feeling of a Nation, Gets Stuck in Mud

forecast 37 mins ago

Saturday Will Be Another Gorgeous Spring Day. Here's What to Know

The website for X-Golf can be found at https://www.xgolfsimulator.com/ while the website for the Wayland location is at https://www.xgolfwayland.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkMassachusettsfood & drinkchuck e. cheesex-golf burlington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us