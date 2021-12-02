Indoor Mask Mandate Implemented in Chelsea, Effective Friday

Health officials in Chelsea have implemented an indoor mask mandate in the city, effective 5 a.m. Friday.

The mandate, which was already in effect at schools, city hall, the senior center and library, was ordered by the Chelsea Board of Health and will now apply to all other indoor public spaces and private businesses.

The order covers restaurants, performance venues, retail shops, places of worship, health and fitness establishments, social clubs and municipal buildings.

No mask mandate is in effect for residents outdoors in Chelsea.

In addition, the city offered a reminder of its free vaccination clinic on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at 318 Broadway. Chelsea Public Schools announced a vaccination for younger students on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mary C. Burke Elementary.