Inert grenade prompts evacuation of Wayland elementary school

An elementary school in Wayland, Massachusetts, was evacuated Monday after the discovery of what turned out to be an inert grenade.

Police and fire crews responded to the Loker School shortly before 3:30 p.m. after a report that a student found the device.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The school was open to students and faculty for an after-school program at the time, police said. It was immediately evacuated.

A perimeter was set up around the school, and local responders requested the help of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators determined the device to be an inert World War II grenade.

It was removed from the school grounds, and police say there is no danger to the public.

Police in Wayland are continuing to investigate the incident.