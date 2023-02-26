Inexperienced Snowmobiler Injured in Northern NH Crash

A man was seriously injured Friday while snowmobiling on a trail in Clarksville, New Hampshire, and authorities say inexperience is to blame.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said rescue personnel responded to the area of Trail 21, near Creampoke Road, after receiving a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. for a report of male who had crashed his snowmobile into a small group of trees.

The operator, identified as 65-year-old Marc Labrecque, of Plaistow, NH, was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to be OK, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Labrecque failed to negotiate a section of the trail that went from open field to a small opening in a tree line.

Labrecque told officials that he had not ridden a snowmobile in 55 years.

According to officials, inexperience was the leading cause of the crash.