Correction: An alert for this story misstated the child's age

MBTA Transit Police are investigating the possible kidnapping of an infant from South Station in Boston.

In a tweet just before 8:30 p.m., police said they were looking for a 1-month-old boy and a red 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with Massachusetts plates reading "3VBN77."

******ALERT*****ALERT*****ALERT*****ALERT*******

Possible kidnapping out of #MBTA South Station SP fled in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban MA Plate 3VBN77

1 month boy. Possibly on 95 South towards Providence. If seen call 911 or TPD at 617-222-1212 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The vehicle may have taken Interstate 95 south toward Providence, Rhode Island, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-222-1212.