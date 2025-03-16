Injured bald eagle rescued from I-495 in Massachusetts

An injured bald eagle rescued after being found in the median of Interstate 495 in Merrimac, Massachusetts, last week is now undergoing treatment.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, multiple callers reported an injured bald eagle in the median of I-495 north in Merrimac to police.

Merrimac Animal Control, along with state police, responded to the scene, and Animal Control Officer Brad DiCenzo was able to successfully secure the eagle and take it to the Merrimac Police Department before it was later transferred to an area wild life rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment.

The eagle was found to have a broken left femur, requiring surgery, which is expected to take place sometime this week.

"I want to thank the public who reported the injured eagle, and the experts at the wildlife rehabilitation center for their dedication to wildlife conservation. This is a great example of the community and professionals working together to protect our wildlife," Merrimack Police Chief Eric Sears said.

Merrimac police said they will post updates on the eagle's recovery and release on their official social media accounts.