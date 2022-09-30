Injured Mac Jones Returns to Practice Friday

Mac Jones, hobbled by a serious ankle injury suffered against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, returned to practice on Friday.

Mac Jones back at practice today, according to reporters on the scene. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 30, 2022

Not a lot of moving around, but Mac Jones was at the media portion of practice today, keeping alive the possibility he could play against the #Packers on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/3YEUwixzCn — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 30, 2022

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that Jones was at the start of practice, but for the time when reporters were allowed to watch, he did not move around much on his injured left ankle. He just stood in place and threw the ball with the team's other quarterbacks.

Mac Jones here for the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/ZeL8qtWQuQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 30, 2022

Chris Mason of Masslive added that Jones' ankle was taped up.

Mac Jones is down at the far end of the field and has thrown a couple passes. Ankle is taped. pic.twitter.com/ZetTgFRZY0 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 30, 2022

Karen Gueregian of the Boston Herald wrote on Friday that while it's expected Brian Hoyer will start Sunday in Green Bay, Jones could still be a game-time decision. Jones has reportedly been telling teammates in recent days that he might have a shot to play.

Jones missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

During his press conference Friday, head coach Bill Belichick answered "We'll see," when asked if Jones would practice, reiterating that Jones would have to be cleared by the medical staff before he'd be able to play.

“He’s no different than any other player,” Belichick said. “I mean, he is, but I’m just saying the process is the same. There’s a medical evaluation, you talk to the player, and as a coach you, at whatever point, get the information that you get and you make a decision if there’s a decision to be made. If there’s no decision to be made medically, then I’m out of it.

The Patriots will release their official practice report later on Friday afternoon. If Jones is considered a limited participant, his status will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET.