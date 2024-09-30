Injured Mass. hiker carried down about 2 miles from Edmands Path in NH

A 25-year-old woman from Somerville, Massachusetts, had to be rescued Sunday after she slipped and fell while hiking Edmands Path in Sargent's Purchase in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says it was notified about 12:15 p.m. that Kyleigh Burns was injured about two miles from the Edmands Path trailhead parking lot.

According to officials, Burns had been hiking up the trail when she fell and suffered a lower leg injury. People she was hiking with attempted to treat the injury and continue on, but Burns could not bear any weight, so they called 911.

Conservation officers and 22 volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue responded to the call.

While waiting for her rescuers to hike up Edmands Path, Burns was able to descend by assistance from her hiking companions and by scooting herself down the trail approximately 1000 feet before rescuers arrived, officials said.

Once rescuers reached Burns, they placed her into a rescue litter and carried her down the trail to the parking lot arriving at 4:30 p.m. According to the fish and game department, Burns declined an ambulance and instead chose to seek medical treatment by having her hiking companions drive her to a medical facility.