Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that occurred in Sutton, Massachusetts.

The crash appeared to have only involved one car on Route 146 South by the Central Turnpike. According to State Police, injuries were reported, though it is unclear how many people were in the car and the extent of their injuries.

No additional information has been released.