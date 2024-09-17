Inmate's death in Bridgewater under investigation

A 47-year-old person incarcerated in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, died this weekend after he sustained wounds that appeared to be from an assault, prompting an investigation into what happened, authorities say.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction, Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death that occurred Sunday at the Old Colony Correctional Center, a spokesperson for the state's executive office of public safety and security announced Tuesday morning.

According to officials, correctional center staff responded to a cell around 3:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a medical emergency and found a 47-year-old inmate unresponsive.

Staff immediately administered medical aid to the man, who was suffering from what appeared to be wounds from an assault, officials said, and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation indicates that another inmate was allegedly involved in the assault.

This incident remains under investigation.