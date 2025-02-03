Inspector General finds fatal shooting by police in Connecticut was ‘questionable'

The Office of the Inspector General has determined that the 2024 Bridgeport police shooting of a man in Ansonia who died was questionable but said there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.

Jonathan Mark Lewis Bell, 41, was injured in the shooting on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 and died at the hospital, officials said.

The Inspector General has been investigating and said the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team had information that someone who had weapons and drugs was driving around the Bridgeport area and they saw Bell in the area of Oak Street.

When they tried to stop him, Bell led police in a chase, police said.

He refused to stop and the chase ended when Bell crashed into a residence on Division Street in Ansonia, according to authorities.

The Office of the Inspector General report said Bridgeport Police Officer Matthew Hoffman, Officer Wilberto Rivera-Colon, and Sergeant Chris Robinson approached the vehicle and directed Bell to show his hands.

A woman who was in the vehicle was removed from the vehicle and officers reported that Bell was reaching for an object and refused to show his hands, at which point the three officers fired their handguns.

Bridgeport police removed Bell from the vehicle and administered medical aid.

Police searched for a gun but did not find one, according to the inspector General report.

Bell had been shot several times and he died after arriving at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determine that he died of gunshot wounds of the head and torso.

The Office of the Inspector General released a report on Monday and determined that “police tactics in several respects were flawed and the justifiability of the shooting in questionable, but there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”

Inspector General Robert Devlin said, “The investigation establishes that the police actions in this matter were, in several respects, flawed. The evidence does not, however, meet the legal standard to prove an unjustified shooting. The Office of Inspector General will take no further action in this case.”

You cen see the full report below.