INTERACTIVE: See where great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this summer

Already this summer, dozens of great white shark sightings and predations have been reported off Cape Cod. Several have even been reported in areas further north, including coastal Maine.

Ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend, sharks were spotted off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend. They were just some of the recent sightings, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

Check out the latest New England shark sightings and alerts in the map below: