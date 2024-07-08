Massachusetts

INTERACTIVE: See where great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this summer

You can track other recent sightings with our interactive map

By Marc Fortier

Already this summer, dozens of great white shark sightings and predations have been reported off Cape Cod. Several have even been reported in areas further north, including coastal Maine.

Ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend, sharks were spotted off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend. They were just some of the recent sightings, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Check out the latest New England shark sightings and alerts in the map below:

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us