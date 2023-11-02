Interfaith group marches through Boston calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

A large interfaith group of clergy, faith leaders and others marched the streets of Boston Thursday calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to stop the loss of life.

President Joe Biden called for a “pause” in the fighting Wednesday night, stopping short of calling for a full ceasefire. Israel has said a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas.

Hundreds gathered for the interfaith rally in downtown Boston Thursday calling for peace. They say they are mourning the lives lost both in Israel and Hamas.

“You know the fact that we’re seeing children are being killed and I’ve seen children dismembered because of bombs and the fact that the U.S. is funding these atrocities - we got to do something. We as faith leaders are called to cry aloud and spare not, so today we’re today to cry aloud and spare not, to raise our voice like a trumpet and say this is wrong, a ceasefire must happen now,” one leader told NBC10 Boston.

The march was set to end outside the Boston officers of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ed Markey, where the group intended to hold a pray-in to demand the senators add their voices to the calls for a ceasefire. The senators have said they are focusing their efforts on pushing for humanitarian aid in Gaza.