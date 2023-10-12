Israel

Interfaith service at Waltham temple offers support for Jewish community

A show of solidarity came for members of the Jewish community at Temple Beth Israel in Waltham, Massachusetts, while a candlelight vigil was held at Lasell University in Newton

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jewish communities across Massachusetts continue to come together in solidarity in the wake of Hamas' deadly attacks on Israel.

At an interfaith service Thursday night, Temple Beth Israel in Waltham was filled with prayers as speakers discussed ways to support those innocent lives lost, and of course, each other.

"We are really gratified by the messages of support that we've received, about the opportunities to come together within our community and beyond," said Rabbi Benjamin Chaidell. "And we really feel like that's how we'll get through this time."

In addition to local leaders of all different faiths, city staff also spoke to the room.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Imagine it happened to you," said Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy. "What will you do after the anger? What will you do? And I think that's where we have to begin to heal."

At Lasell University in Newton, candles were lit on Taylor Field for a student-led vigil.

Some made calls for Israelis and Palestinians to coexist in peace.

"My family is from Israel, my mom and my sister were born there — it's just really important to have awareness and support for our community, because it can feel really isolating," explained Annalee Messina, senator for the school's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.

Volunteers organizing a growing pile of donations in Newton, protesters outside a business in Cambridge, and heated debates on college campuses - all in reaction to the war between Israel and Hamas.

At Copley Square in Boston, many came together Thursday to mourn the loss of all innocent lives.

"Just all the lives that are being brutally murdered, just on the spot, by rockets," said Ava Shaevel. "It's terrifying."

While all were separate events, all were also tied in hope.

"Peace be with the Jewish community at this time of need," said McCarthy. "Peace be with them, in their hearts and in their minds, and in their lives."

More on the conflict

Israel-Hamas War 9 hours ago

As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel pledges to block vital aid until Hamas releases hostages

Israel-Hamas War 13 hours ago

Emotional reunions as flights from Israel arrive at Logan airport

Israel-Hamas War 6 hours ago

Volunteers pack donations for Israel, hoping ‘to poke holes of light in the darkness’

This article tagged under:

IsraelMassachusettsNewtonWalthamIsrael-Hamas War
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us