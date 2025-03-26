International student at Tufts reportedly taken into federal custody, school says

Tufts University says it has reports that an international grad student was taken into custody last night outside an off-campus apartment in Somerville.

University officials say they had no prior knowledge that this was about to happen, and did not share information with federal authorities.

They say they’ve also been told the student’s visa has been terminated.

The student has not been identified.

It’s unclear at this point why the student was taken into custody or why their visa was allegedly terminated.

Tufts is one of several Massachusetts universities facing a federal investigation in response to complaints of antisemitic discrimination due to protests over the war in Gaza.

Tufts University President Sunil Kumar said in a statement, “We realize that tonight’s news will be distressing to some members of our community, particularly the members of our international community. We will continue to provide information, support, and resources in the days ahead as more details become available to us.”

This also follows the recent slew of ICE arrests in the greater Boston area at the direction of border czar Tom Homan.

Gov. Maura Healey spoke yesterday, prior to the detention of this Tufts international student, about Homan’s criticism of the Bay State’s cooperation with these raids.

“I'm just going to continue to do my job as governor. I mean, I'm not sure what they're looking for. As I say, we have been cooperating. We'll continue to cooperate. I, as governor and as a former attorney general, always do everything in my power and interest to make sure that we're taking care of public safety in our neighborhoods and in our community," Healey said.