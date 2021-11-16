Local

Interstate 93

Pileup on I-93 Causes Traffic Backup in Boston Area

Aerial footage showed traffic was backed up for miles

Police at the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 in the Boston area
NBC10 Boston

Several vehicles crashed on Interstate 93 in the Boston area Tuesday evening, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, on the southbound side of the highway just before Exit 12, Massachusetts State Police said.

The HOV lane was opened to help ease traffic, which aerial footage showed was backed up for miles.

It appeared that several cars and SUVs were involved in the pile-up.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

