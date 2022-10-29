‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night.

The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.

"That was really invasive and freaky," she said. "You're wondering what he saw and what he was saying or thinking."

It's not something the woman ever imagined would happen, since she lives on the third floor.

"I screamed, as anyone would, and, in that moment, I remember thinking he was going to come at me, but he did not move, which was, like, even scarier -- hands still in his pocket at that point," she said.

The woman and her roommates asked NBC10 Boston not to show her face out of concern for their safety.

"It felt like my scream was taking so long to come out of my mouth, and you feel like you can't run fast enough out of that room," she said.

In other incidents nearby, the Boston Police Department says a man was caught on camera peering through windows at homes on several streets, including Kirkwood Road and Foster Street.

After seeing those photos, the student says she believes the man could be the same person she saw earlier this week.

"I just feel so violated," she said. "God knows what he saw that I don't even want to think about, you know. Like innocent things, but it's just, you know, you don't think someone's watching you in those moments."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Police Department to see if they are looking into the possibility that this could be the same person involved in the other incidents, but had not heard back as of Friday night.