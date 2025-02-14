Waterbury

Police officer shot while investigating attempted carjackings in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna and Jennifer Joas

A police officer was shot while in pursuit of suspects believed to be responsible for attempted carjackings throughout Waterbury Thursday night.

Officers with the Auto Theft Task Force were conducting an investigation when they encountered three suspects in Waterbury's west end, police said.

While chasing after them in the area of Norman Street and Clairmont Avenue, a police officer was shot in the leg, according to police.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said three people have since been arrested.

There is a police presence at Waterbury Hospital, but it's unknown if it's connected to the investigation.

Waterbury did not specify that there was a chase but Watertown police said they were asked to be on the lookout for a white Explorer that was used in a violent crime in Waterbury.

A Watertown officer saw it, chased it and it was last scene on Route 8, south of Watertown, according to officials.

A neighbor told NBC Connecticut that he heard several gunshots and screaming.

Connecticut State Police and Waterbury police responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Office of the Inspector General is involved in the investigation as well.

Waterbury
