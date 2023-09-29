Boston

Investigation closes bridge between Boston and Cambridge after shots fired

Massachusetts State Police say shots were fired in what may have been a road rage incident on Gilmore Bridge, which connects Cambridge and Charlestown

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

A bridge between Boston and Cambridge was closed Thursday night after shots were fired in what Massachusetts State Police believe may have been a road rage incident.

The incident happened on the Gilmore Bridge, connecting Cambridge with the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. The bridge has since reopened, but it was shut down as authorities investigated.

No injuries were reported, but broken glass and shell casings were found.

Police have not said whether any of the people or vehicles involved had been identified.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsCambridgeCharlestown
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us