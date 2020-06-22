Police Release Update on Investigation Into Woman Found Dead Near Boston Golf Course

Homicide detectives are seeking the public's help after a woman's body was found near a golf course in the Boston's Dorchester neighborhood about a week ago.

Police said they received a call at 2:47 p.m. on June 14 for a reported body found at 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive. The body was located in the woods adjacent to the clubhouse for the William J. Devine Golf Course, which is near Franklin Park.

The female victim was declared dead at the scene, according to police. The cause and manner of her death is still pending.

Boston police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anyone who wants to leave an anonymous tip can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to 27463.

Though unrelated, another body was found in this same area just over a year ago, when firefighters responded to a brush fire outside the golf course's clubhouse in May 2019.