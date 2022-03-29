Investigation Continues Into Deadly Government Center Garage Collapse

Pressure mounts to determine the cause of a deadly partial collapse of the Government Center garage that killed a construction worker over the weekend.

A portion of the parking garage collapsed on Saturday, killing 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton and sending another person to the hospital. Monsini's family issued a statement Monday saying they are "in shock trying to process the loss of Peter."

Part of the Government Center garage, which is being demolished, came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings.

A large-scale investigation is now being conducted by Boston police, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Hayden said Monday his office isn't discarding the possibility of criminal charges.

"Whether some degree of negligence rise to criminality, that's what our investigation will be focused on," Hayden said.

The collapse continues to impact commuters. The MBTA suspended service through the tunnels, which travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage, as safety inspections are conducted. Subway service on downtown stretches of the Green and Orange Line will remain offline for the foreseeable future.

Starting Monday, service is suspended on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay and on the Green Line between North Station and Government Center until further notice.