coronavirus

‘Total Pandemonium': Investigation Into Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers' Home Says Staff Made Numerous Errors

The independent investigation into the deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' home has been released.

The report, written by former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein, says the Soldiers' Home leadership team made "substantial errors" in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the deaths of at least 76 veterans.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. to address the report's findings.

Vermont 1 hour ago

Vt. Gov. Scott to Give Coronavirus Update

Boston City Council 1 hour ago

Boston City Council to Vote on Mayor's Budget Amid Calls For Deeper Police Reform

Baker hired Pearlstein to carry out an independent investigation into the coronavirus outbreak in the nursing facility in Holyoke in April. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced about a week later that her office was also looking into the situation.

The deaths resulted in Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the facility, being placed on paid administrative leave.

Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Francisco Urena also resigned Tuesday in anticipation of the release of the report.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has accused Walsh of failing to report the deaths to authorities in timely fashion, and said Walsh and Urena failed to act with urgency to the situation.

Click here to read the full report.

