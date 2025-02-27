New Hampshire

Investigation into deadly police shooting in Londonderry, NH, continues

The situation began when officers were called to the Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive and escalated into a confrontation between an armed suspect and police, according to the state's attorney general

By Thea DiGiammerino and Munashe Kwangwari

NBC10 Boston

An armed man was shot and killed by police in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Wednesday, according to the state's Attorney General John Formella, and the investigation into what happened continues Thursday.

The situation began when officers were called to Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive, where a shot was reported to have been fired. No one was hurt there, but police learned the man who had allegedly fired the gun had left the gym, Formella's office said.

“They said that someone had a gun in there and then they were just kicking everybody out," one witness told NBC10 Boston.

Officers found the suspect inside his vehicle nearby, on Winding Pond Road.

Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire, fatally shot a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Planet Fitness.

The attorney general said the man was armed and confronted officers. Several shots were fired, and the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt. The man has not been publicly identified.

The investigation continues.

