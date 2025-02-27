Investigation into deadly police shooting in Londonderry, NH, continues

An armed man was shot and killed by police in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Wednesday, according to the state's Attorney General John Formella, and the investigation into what happened continues Thursday.

The situation began when officers were called to Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive, where a shot was reported to have been fired. No one was hurt there, but police learned the man who had allegedly fired the gun had left the gym, Formella's office said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“They said that someone had a gun in there and then they were just kicking everybody out," one witness told NBC10 Boston.

Officers found the suspect inside his vehicle nearby, on Winding Pond Road.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire, fatally shot a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Planet Fitness.

The attorney general said the man was armed and confronted officers. Several shots were fired, and the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt. The man has not been publicly identified.

The investigation continues.