Investigation Into Meth Trafficking Ring Leads to 8 Arrests

Eight people have been arrested in connection with what federal authorities are calling a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating between California and New England.

"Traffickers are bringing massive shipments of methamphetamine to New England, and that creates a new and especially dangerous threat," acting U.S. Attorney for Boston Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement Friday. "Meth is exceptionally destructive, and the people selling it here should see this prosecution as a warning: we are on to you, we are going to prosecute you, and you will go to federal prison."

Three of the suspects are from Massachusetts, two each are from Rhode Island and New Hampshire, and one is from Maine.

During the investigation that started last October, authorities seized about 152 pounds (69 kilograms) of methamphetamine via controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops and package seizures, prosecutors said.

That includes 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine contained in four packages that a suspect picked up from a UPS store in Rhode Island.

During a search of one suspect's Rhode Island home, investigators seized two guns and ammunition, as well as cash and suspected drugs, prosecutors said.