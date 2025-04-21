Harvard University

Investigation into shots fired at Harvard Square T station continues

Harvard sent out an alert shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday telling students to shelter in place

By Marc Fortier and Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are still searching for a person accused of firing off a gun in a busy T station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and they have released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

Now 24 hours later, some Harvard students and T riders are still shaken from the incident at the Harvard Square MBTA station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“It’s definitely disheartening, but I think it’s really representative of the world we live in. I’m at the Graduate School of Education and I’m a teacher, and this is the reality of something I face when I walk in the classroom and it’s scary that it’s on our campus,” Harvard student Amelia Bertaska said.

NBC10 Boston obtained video showing some riders walking off the Red Line train with their hands in the air as they passed state troopers on Sunday afternoon.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Harvard sent out an alert just before 3 p.m. on Sunday with a shelter-in-place order and instructions to enter the nearest building and stay there. The all clear was given about 20 minutes later.

Marc Bauer, who was visiting from Nebraska for the Boston Marathon, was inside the station when MBTA Transit Police said the shots were fired around 2 p.m. on the soundbound platform toward “a targeted individual” before the suspect fled the station.

Police have released a picture of a person of interest.

No one was hurt.

NBC10 Boston reached out to MBTA Transit police for comment on this case on Monday, but did not hear back. Anyone who recognizes the person of interest should call them at 617-222-1050.

More Harvard news

news Apr 19

White House claims letter to Harvard with demands was an ‘unauthorized' mistake: NYT

Harvard University Apr 17

‘Harvard's a disgrace,' Trump says as he threatens its foreign students, tax status

Harvard University Apr 17

Trump vs. Harvard: What to know about the ongoing battle

This article tagged under:

Harvard University
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us