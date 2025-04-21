Investigation into shots fired at Harvard Square T station continues

Police are still searching for a person accused of firing off a gun in a busy T station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and they have released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

Now 24 hours later, some Harvard students and T riders are still shaken from the incident at the Harvard Square MBTA station.

“It’s definitely disheartening, but I think it’s really representative of the world we live in. I’m at the Graduate School of Education and I’m a teacher, and this is the reality of something I face when I walk in the classroom and it’s scary that it’s on our campus,” Harvard student Amelia Bertaska said.

NBC10 Boston obtained video showing some riders walking off the Red Line train with their hands in the air as they passed state troopers on Sunday afternoon.

Harvard sent out an alert just before 3 p.m. on Sunday with a shelter-in-place order and instructions to enter the nearest building and stay there. The all clear was given about 20 minutes later.

Marc Bauer, who was visiting from Nebraska for the Boston Marathon, was inside the station when MBTA Transit Police said the shots were fired around 2 p.m. on the soundbound platform toward “a targeted individual” before the suspect fled the station.

Police have released a picture of a person of interest.

ID Sought re: Assault Dangerous Weapon:Gun 4/20 2:12pm #MBTA Harvard Sq. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/tztdma2nJP — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 21, 2025

No one was hurt.

NBC10 Boston reached out to MBTA Transit police for comment on this case on Monday, but did not hear back. Anyone who recognizes the person of interest should call them at 617-222-1050.