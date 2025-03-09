Investigation underway after body is found in Dorchester

Police say an investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Around 10:19 a.m. Sunday, Boston police said officers responded to the area of 471 Blue Hill Avenue for a found body. They said homicide detectives have been requested and responded.

No further details were immediately available.