Investigation underway after body is found in Dorchester

Homicide detectives responded to the scene

By Marc Fortier

BOSTON, MA – MAY 16: A Boston Police cruiser is pictured in Boston on May 17, 2019. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Police say an investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Around 10:19 a.m. Sunday, Boston police said officers responded to the area of 471 Blue Hill Avenue for a found body. They said homicide detectives have been requested and responded.

No further details were immediately available.

