Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dedham

Investigation Underway After Dedham Teenager Submerged in Pool: Police

Criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.

An investigation is underway after police said a teenager was submerged in a pool in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Dedham police said an incident took place at a pool located at 36 Netta Road during which a 17-year-old Dedham resident was submerged in the water.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.

The misdemeanor charges presented to the court include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 years old and reckless endangerment of a child.

No further information was immediately available.

Local news

bicycle in tunnel 2 hours ago

Bicyclist Rides Through Ted Williams Tunnel

fallen police officer 3 hours ago

Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia's Funeral Program and Prayer Card

This article tagged under:

DedhamPOLICEpool
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us