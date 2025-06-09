Investigation underway after fire damages historic home in Kennebunkport, Maine

An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a historic home in Kennebunkport, Maine, over the weekend.

Fire investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire on Saturday morning that destroyed a garage and severely damaged a nearby home at 47 Maine St., a historic property better known as "The Tamaracks."

The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fire crews from Kennebunkport responded, with mutual aid from Kennebunk, Wells, Arundel and Biddeford.

Investigators said a motorcycle that had been started just minutes before the fire started is being considered as a possible cause. Several vehicles stored in or near the garage were also destroyed in the blaze.

An adjacent home sustained significant fire damage, displacing the family that lived there.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport fire departments assisting the fire marshal's office.