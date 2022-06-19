Investigation Underway After Police Shoot, Kill Man in Manchester, NH

An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said they are responding to a police shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. No time or location was given.

Photos from the scene showed yellow police tape blocking off a parking lot on Mammoth Road next to a Rite Aid store.

The person who was shot was an adult male, the attorney general's office said.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, authorities said.

Police officers from the Manchester Police Department and New Hampshire State Police were present during the shooting, the attorney general's office said, but they did not specify which agency shot the man.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available, the attorney general's office said.