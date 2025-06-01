Investigation underway in Milton for unattended death

There's an investigation underway in Milton, Massachusetts, where law enforcement was seen going in and out of a home there on Sunday.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has released very little information other than to say state police detectives responded to Central Avenue with Milton police for an unattended death.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

State police deferred to the DA's office.

A medical examiner was on scene, where yellow police tape was surrounding the home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Further information has not been released, including any details about who died, or how.

An investigation is active and ongoing, officials say.