Massachusetts

Investigation underway in Milton for unattended death

Authorities have not identified the person who died

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There's an investigation underway in Milton, Massachusetts, where law enforcement was seen going in and out of a home there on Sunday.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has released very little information other than to say state police detectives responded to Central Avenue with Milton police for an unattended death.

State police deferred to the DA's office.

A medical examiner was on scene, where yellow police tape was surrounding the home.

Further information has not been released, including any details about who died, or how.

An investigation is active and ongoing, officials say.

MassachusettsMilton
