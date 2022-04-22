Investigators Ask for Public's Help After Four Fires on Westford Conservation Lands

Westford, Massachusetts firefighters and police officers are urging the public to help them in their fire investigation that has so far burned 21 acres of conservation lands.

Officials say they responded to a brush fire in the woods on March 31 between River Street, Farmer Way, and East Boston Camps on Depot Street. They were called back to the same area on Wednesday to extinguish two more fires. Then they were called a third time on Thursday to the same area to take out a fourth fire.

Firefighters are asking anyone who was in the area on the evening of March 30, early morning of March 31, or on Wednesday, April 20 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. or Thursday, April 21 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to contact the Westford Public Safety Communication Center if they remember seeing anything out of the ordinary in the area.

Officials are also asking any homeowners with cameras to check their footage throughout the same time period for "anything or anyone that seems out of the ordinary," according to the statement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone that has any information regarding these fires is urged to call 978-399-2345.