Investigators believe fire at Tesla charging station in Mass. was intentionally set

Investigators say they believe a fire at at Tesla electric vehicle charging station in Littleton, Massachusetts, overnight was intentionally set.

Littleton police and fire responded to the Tesla Supercharger on Constitution Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday following a report from a neighbor who saw the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found seven chargers that had sustained heavy fire damage.

The Littleton Electric Light & Water Department cut power to the chargers and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are now asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible. Anyone with information on the fire -- including any people or vehicles seen in the area -- are being asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

Rewards of up to $5,000 are offered for information that helps solve arson crimes, and callers can remain anonymous if they want.