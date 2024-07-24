Investigators search NH property in connection with decades-old Mass. missing persons case

Investigators searched a property in Barrington, New Hampshire, on Wednesday in connection with a decades-old missing persons case out of Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the Essex District Attorney said detectives from their office, Lynn police and New Hampshire State Police were conducting a search as part of a decades-old missing persons case out of Essex County, Massachusetts.

"Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker would like to thank the New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for their invaluable assistance," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "We recognize the losses suffered by families with missing loved ones and want them to know that they are not forgotten. Our office is committed to reexamining old cases and acting on any new leads."

They did not release any information on what case the search is connected to.



Other media reports said police were searching a private property off Small Road on Ayers Pond. Numerous police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

No further details were released.