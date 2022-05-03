DA Asks for Public's Help Locating Convicted Child Rapist: WATCH LIVE

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to ask for the public's help locating a man convicted of child rape last month in Middlesex Superior Court.

No further details were immediately released.

The media availability is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Officials have not released the man's name yet or said where he is from, although the police chiefs from Bedford and Lexington are scheduled to join Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at Tuesday afternoon's press conference.