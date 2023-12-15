Investigators seize 30+ guns from Fall River man, including 16 assault weapons

A Fall River, Massachusetts, man is facing numerous charges after law enforcement officers seized 30 guns, including 16 assault weapons, from him earlier this year.

Joshua Rosa-Reyes, 29, was charged Friday with possession of an assault weapon, possession of large capacity weapon/feeding device and possession of ammunition without a license to carry, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced in a press release.

In August, a joint investigation between the attorney general's office and multiple other law enforcement agencies resulted in Rosa-Reyes being served with a revocation and firearm surrender order. He complied, and investigators seized 30 guns, including 16 assault weapons, 46 large capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Courtesy: Massachusetts Attorney General's Office

Further investigation led to a search warrant being executed at Rosa-Reyes' Fall River residence. During that search, authorities discovered numerous large capacity magazines, ammunition and documentation revealing Rosa-Reyes had rented a storage locker in Fall River. A search of the storage locker revealed an illegally possessed AK-47 assault weapon, an illegally possessed .357 Magnum revolver, ammunition, over 100 large capacity feeding devices and various other gun parts.

A second storage unit connected to Rosa-Reyes, located in the same facility, was discovered and searched. Investigators found a heat-sealed plastic bag containing one gray and orange Glock-style ghost gun and $10,000 in cash hidden in a plastic container.

“I am deeply proud of the work conducted by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the partnership of other state and federal law enforcement agencies in this case,” Campbell said in a statement. “When assault weapons and large capacity magazines are off the streets, our communities are safer, and the public is better protected from the harms of gun violence.”

The charges are the result of a joint investigation between the attorney general's office, Massachusetts State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Fall River police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The attorney general's office said the investigation is part of a larger effort by the office to reduce gun violence, which includes advocating for legislation that would prohibit the use of silencers, cracking down on ghost guns, and supporting stricter regulations and enforcement capabilities.