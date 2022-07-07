Ipswich Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Distributors of Hate Flyers

Ipswich police are asking for the public's help to figure out who is distributing flyers promoting a neo-Nazi group throughout town and across Massachusetts' North Shore communities.

The flyers appear to be a recruiting attempt from the Nationalist Social Club, a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as an underground network of white men who are "willing to fight against their perceived enemies," with chapters in New England, across the U.S. and abroad.

Similar flyers were found in plastic bags with rocks around Hamilton, according to the town police department's Facebook page. Hamilton police denounced the self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity” as "discriminatory and disrespectful."

Flyers promoting a neo-Nazi group were discovered in several yards in Ipswich, Mass. over the weekend.

The flyers were found in yards off of several streets in Ipswich over the weekend, police said. Authorities believe the flyers were thrown from a car. So far, no one has reported coming in contact with those responsible for distributing the flyers. Both police departments are investigating.

"Hatred has no place in Ipswich, where our sense of community is one of our great strengths," Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. "We are actively investigating this matter and are asking residents to assist us in identifying those who distributed these pamphlets."

"Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values," Hamilton police said.

Residents are being urged to check home surveillance cameras for footage that might help police identify any suspects. Anyone with information or video is asked to call Ipswich police at 978-356-4343.

"The Town of Ipswich rejects hatred in all of its forms," Interim Town Manager Gallivan said. "This is a welcoming community where partnerships, diversity, and unity are among what makes this a great place to live. I hope anyone attempting to spread hatred will stay out of our community."