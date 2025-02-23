First responders rescue man from ice on Ipswich River

A man was rescued from the ice on Massachusetts' Ipswich River after jumping off a bridge Saturday night, authorities said.

The man was seriously hurt, but the injuries weren't life-threatening, according to the Ipswich police and fire departments.

First responders found the man, who wasn't identified, conscious on an ice shelf after being called to the river about 8:30 p.m. He'd fallen about 16 feet from the County Street Bridge, about three feet from open water, officials said.

A firefighter in an ice rescue suit went onto the ice to evaluate the man and put a cervical collar on him to stabilize his spine and neck, according to the officials. He was taken to Beverly Hospital.

"The members of the Ipswich Fire and Police Departments worked together under dangerous, dark, and cold conditions to effect the rescue of this victim. These members are to be commended for their actions in conducting this high-risk, low-frequency operation," Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi and Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a joint statement.