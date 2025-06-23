Iran latest: Healey briefed on ‘heightened threat environment'

Governor Maura Healey said she's been briefed on the "heighted threat environment" amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, writing online that there are no specific threats to Massachusetts at this time.

Healey said she was briefed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as state officials coordinate with federal agencies to monitor the situation.

"Our thoughts and gratitude are with the brave men and women of our armed forces deployed in the Middle East and their families," Healey wrote in her post.

An anti-war protest was held in Boston on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media has reported that large explosions were being heard in Tehran Monday. Reports say that the city has been targeted by several aerial missiles, as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

Iran and Russia are reportedly coordinating their positions on the current escalation in the Middle East. According to state media, Iran's Foreign Minister arrived in Moscow for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

News has also broke that prior to the U.S. strike on Saturday, Iran threatened to unleash attacks by sleeper cells inside the United States, if it was attacked.

President Donald Trump vowed on social media over the weekend that any Iranian retaliations against the U.S., "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" Saturday.

Matt Prichard reports on the U.S. military strike on Iran, which President Donald Trump announced on social media Saturday night.

General Dan Caine echoed that message.

"Our forces remain on high alert and are fully postured to respond to any Iranian retaliation or proxy attacks, which would be an incredibly poor choice. We will defend ourselves," Caine said.

The Department of Homeland Security said over the weekend that the “Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States.”

Boston College Political Science Associate Professor Peter Krause said the repercussions of the U.S. attack on Iran could last for months, or even years.

“I think the Iranian regime is going to want to counter both against the Israelis and potentially against U.S. assets in the region, either directly and/or through some of their proxy forces," he said. "I also think the idea of regime change some Israelis are still talking about is both unlikely to occur and if it did occur, I think the idea that the next regime coming in would be some secular pro-Western regime is really unlikely.”

The world is bracing for Iran's response to the U.S. strikes, with officials telling NBC News the first 48 hours are of particular concern.