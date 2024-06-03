Boston

Irish firefighter accused of raping woman in Boston due in court

Terrence Crosbie of the Dublin Fire Brigade allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman back in March at the famed Omni Parker House hotel after meeting her at the Black Rose bar.

A firefighter from Ireland accused of raping a woman in Boston nearly three months ago is expected in court Monday.

Terrence Crosbie of Dublin was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport in March after he was trying to fly back to Ireland.

Crosbie was in Boston with members of the Dublin Fire Brigade for the St. Patrick's Day parade, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

A 28-year-old woman told Boston police she had been assaulted at the famed Omni Parker House hotel after meeting Crosbie at the Black Rose bar, the district attorney's office said.

Crosbie was indicted last week and will be arraigned Monday.

