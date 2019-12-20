Local
IRS agent guilty

IRS Agent Convicted of Raping College Intern in Boston

Prosecutors said IRS agent James Clarke handcuffed the victim inside his parked government-issued car, assaulted the woman and forced her to engage in sexual acts

By Associated Press

A jury found a Boston-based Internal Revenue Service agent guilty Thursday of raping a college intern at gunpoint in 2017.

A Suffolk County jury convicted James Clarke, 45, of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent assault and battery in the July 2017 assault of a 21-year-old woman, the Boston Globe reported.

Clarke invited the victim for drinks after work where he handcuffed her inside his parked government-issued car, assaulted her with his service firearm, and forced her to engage in sexual acts, prosecutors said.

After the assault, officials said Clarke left the woman at a bus and train station, where she called police, and was transported to a hospital.

Surveillance footage from the area showed her struggling to walk, crying as she is on her phone calling a friend.

Prosecutors said her DNA profile was found on the gun.

Before his arraignment in 2018, Clarke's attorney, Michael Doolin, said his client denies all the allegations. Clarke also testified that the encounter was consensual.

The IRS placed Clarke on leave after he was indicted in March 2018. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 7.

