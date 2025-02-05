Boston

Is climate change behind a growing rat problem in Boston?

A new study suggests a trend between rising climates and growing numbers of rat sightings

By Matt Fortin

Two rats walking on pavement

Rats are certainly not a new problem for Boston — in fact, it seems to have gotten worse over the years, and a new study suggests that climate change may be part of the reason.

The study has tracked rat sightings in 16 cities across the globe, including Boston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Boston was one of 11 cities where researchers saw a "significant increase" in rat numbers.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The study suggested that cities that saw greater temperature increases tended to see bigger increases in rat sightings.

That could be for a few reasons. Scientists believe that warmer temperatures could mean more rats surviving the winter, and more opportunity for them to forage and reproduce.

Believe it or not — Boston was not at the top of the list for cities that had the biggest increase in sightings. Washington D.C. took the top spot out of the 16 cities in the study.

Can a new pilot program with rat-resistant trash cans help curb Boston's rodent problem?  Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Some cities even saw declines in sightings, including New Orleans and Lousville.

This was a complex study, outlining several possible factors influencing how many rats are in cities.

A huge challenge that remains is finding a way to consistently track rat population numbers.

More Boston news

Trump Administration 3 hours ago

Protests against Trump and Project 2025 being held in Mass., NH

Mattapan 8 hours ago

Man dies after being shot in Mattapan overnight

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us