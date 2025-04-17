Is Floramo's making a comeback? Here's what we know, and where it would be located

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant known for its steak tips that has been in several spaces over the past few years may have a new home, and this one would be along the ocean just north of Boston.

According to a source, Floramo's is planning to open at Revere Beach, with a YouTube video of a License Commission Meeting from this week from RevereTV showing a person whose family owns the property where Antonia's is housed saying that Floramo's will be the new tenant at the Revere Beach Boulevard space, though a lease has not yet been signed. (He also says that the owner of Antonia's has been evicted and the restaurant needs to vacate by the end of the month.)

Floramo's Restaurant had originally been in Chelsea, moving to spaces in Wakefield and Malden in 2022 after the Chelsea location closed due to redevelopment, though both the Wakefield and Malden restaurants shut down in 2024; the restaurant then briefly collaborated with Bossmama in Wakefield this past winter.

The address for Antonia's (and the proposed location of Floramo's) is 492 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA, 02151.

