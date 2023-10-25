Is now the time to whittle down the pack of GOP presidential contenders?

2024 has all the markers of a typical election cycle in New Hampshire. Candidates stopping at bakeries, dinner halls, diners and talking with voters about the issues that matter most to them.

But one thing is different in the leadup to the First in the Nation Primary. Polling suggests that Former President, Donald Trump is still the clear front runner despite a crowded field looking to seize some momentum. Analysts say to gain that edge, the pack will need to be whittled down.

“I know there are some that are impatient because of the landscape, especially among those that don’t want Trump to capture the Republican nomination, but we’re getting there,” said Scott Spradling, “After New Hampshire you’ll see the field shrink and perhaps rapidly.”

Some candidates hope to narrow things down quickly.

“We need a candidate that can win the general election, there are too many people who aren’t going to vote for Trump,” said Florida Governor and 2024 GOP Presidential Candidate, Ron DeSantis.

While others argue it’s still too early in the process.

“The candidates have to force that coalescing not anybody else, I think there will be a lot fewer people on the stage for the debate in Miami, November 8th, that will help and we’ve got three months still,” said former New Jersey Governor and GOP Presidential Candidate, Chris Christie.

Meanwhile, voters and state leaders are keeping their options open and looking to play a big role in naming the eventual nominee.

“New Hampshire can be a graveyard of front runners, I think that will be true this time,” said New Hampshire State Representative, Wayne McDonald.

“I don’t think we can have too many options, I wouldn’t mind seeing even more,” said New Hampshire voter, Owen Brovenches.

The next opportunity to see all the candidates in one place will be November 8th in Miami for the third Republican primary debate. You can watch it on NBC 10 at 8:00 pm.