Is social media safe for our kids? Experts say it's unclear

Social media companies are leveraging data to keep kids scrolling, and it’s exacerbating a mental health crisis among young people, government officials said Monday.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey discussed the issue at Boston University in a call for more research, resources and government regulation.

“Parents everywhere are seeing kids in crisis, whether it's their child or a child to their kid's school, Murty said.

“There is not enough data for us to conclude, that in fact, social media is safe for our kids,” he added.

While the pair acknowledged that social media has its benefits, Murthy emphasized that children tell him it’s addictive and often makes them feel worse about themselves and their relationships. That rings true for Kafui Kemeh, a recent graduate from Woburn Memorial High School.

“It can be very helpful but then it can also make us feel worse,” said Kemeh, who plans to study psychology at the University of Pittsburgh. “My screen time is crazy, but I try to limit myself and I’ve gotten better at it. It’s definitely harder for other kids my age.”

About 95% of 13 to 17-year-olds say they’re on social media, according to a recent report from the Surgeon General. When you add climate change, gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say the result is a mental health crisis.

“We put the weight of the world on the shoulders of our young people, and it is making them sick,” Markey said.

Both Murthy and Markey pointed to data around rising suicide and attempted suicide rates, including a statistic from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that one in three high school girls contemplated suicide last year.

“Big tech is a big problem for young people in the United States of America today,” Markey said. “Big tech CEOs are leveraging data about kids and teens and using it against them, serving up an endless stream of toxic content that grabs their attention and keeps them scrolling.”

NBC10 Boston did not receive a response to requests for comment from social media companies.