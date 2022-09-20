Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Is The Pandemic ‘Over,' as the President Declared? Vt. Health Official Offers Nuanced Response

Dr. Mark Levine of the Vermont Health Department said most public health officials aren’t willing to say the pandemic is over — even if many people behave as if it is

By Jack Thurston

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic over, but many public health officials aren’t ready to say the same.

“We still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over,” President Biden said on the episode of “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday evening.

Dr. Mark Levine, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, has a nuanced view on the question of whether the pandemic is truly over.

“Most of us in the public health world aren’t willing to say the pandemic is over yet, even if (many Americans) are behaving like it is,” Levine told NECN & NBC10 Boston in an interview Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Levine acknowledged that between easy home testing, vaccines, treatments, returns to work and school, travel resuming, and with many mask mandates dropped, a lot of folks likely have put COVID in the rear view — as the president suggested in his interview with Scott Pelley of CBS News.

However, Levine pointed out the disease still is driving several hundred deaths a day across the country, and tens of thousands of hospitalizations. He added public health leaders are uncertain about whether a possible late-fall or winter COVID surge could happen.

“To say the pandemic is ‘over’ implies a crystal ball look at the future that we don’t really have yet,” Levine said.

At a walk-in vaccine clinic in South Burlington, where hundreds a day are rolling up their sleeves for the next generation of COVID boosters — updated to better protect against the omicron strain of the virus — several said they have specific reasons to stay on guard.

“I spend a lot of time with my mother, so I just want to make sure,” Francis Churchill said of why he sought out the newest booster. “Do whatever you can, right?”

“I’m getting married the first week of October, and we’re going to Italy for our honeymoon, so I wanted to be prepared for that,” said Elizabeth Simak, another recipient of the COVID booster Tuesday. “And hopefully not have COVID interrupt all of that.”

Both Churchill and Simak said they were surprised to hear the president’s statement, but appreciated that work continues to mitigate the disease.

Dr. Levine encouraged Vermonters to get those new Omicron-specific boosters, plus their flu shots this fall. 

More information on the COVID vaccine is available through the Vermont Department of Health, including a list of walk-in COVID booster clinics across the state.

More COVID-19 news

COVID Q&A 2 hours ago

Biden Says the Pandemic Is Over. Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Education 22 hours ago

At UN, Leaders Confront COVID's Impact on Global Education

Business Sep 19

1 in 3 Workers Fear They'll Catch Covid by Returning to the Office—Here's How to Keep Yourself Healthy

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Joe Bidencoronavirus pandemiccovid vaccine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us