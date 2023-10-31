Is this the best Boston-themed Halloween costume of 2023 — or ever?

We might be biased, but this Halloween costume is so good it can stop traffic.

This year, NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel and his family got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as that scariest of Boston driving phenomena: "Storrowing."

The group costume featured Garfinkel and his wife, Laura, as the "LOW CLEARANCE" and "NO TRUCKS" warning signs that try to keep unknowing trucks from getting stuck on Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, while their son Leo was a yellow-and-blue "junk trunk."

My wife Laura, son Leo, and I honored the fine #Boston tradition of #Storrowing as we attended a North Shore Trunk of Treat celebration tonight. Two Bridges and a Dump Truck got a couple of laughs along the way. Happy Halloween #Storrowed pic.twitter.com/yIoBNxRiTY — Mark Garfinkel (@pictureboston) October 28, 2023

Garfinkel is one of the city's "Storrowing" experts, as it happens. A veteran news photographer, when he gets word a truck gets "Storrowed," he rushes to the scene — he's even gotten there before first responders.

The crashes can cause some pretty major damage to the trucks, peeling a roof back or knocking it sideways, but Garfinkel noted he's never seen anyone be injured in one of the crashes.

"They're like a snowflake, there's not one that's the same," he said in a brief phone interview Monday morning.

The costume even won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, which this year tried to raise awareness about the issue through a series of viral moments online.

Great costume choices! 👏We hope this brings awareness to this important issue and helps save our bridges and overpasses. 🚛🚚 https://t.co/JTtCZ3LuPT — MassDCR (@MassDCR) October 30, 2023

It is not uncommon to see moving trucks or other large vehicles stuck under the low bridges on Storrow Drive. The state is trying to drive down those numbers with new signage.

Think your Boston-themed costume is even better than the Garfinkels'? Send a picture to shareit@nbcboston.com!