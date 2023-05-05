‘It Is Historic': Mass. Residents Celebrate Before Coronation of King Charles III

Some of the pomp and circumstance surrounding the coronation of King Charles III is making its way across the pond.

Kids were parading around in crowns, playing English games like croquet and lucky dip at the British International School of Boston Friday afternoon as a fun way to learn about an historic event.

"If their teachers are really happy and excited about the coronation, they join in as well," Deputy Head of School Andrew Gilhooly said.

Among them was an old friend, Henry Dynov Teixeira, otherwise known as "Little Henry." The 9-year-old boy dressed up as a royal guard to meet Prince William and Princess Kate when they came to Boston last year.

"They were probably the nicest people I've ever met," Little Henry said.

Kids aren't the only ones excited about the coronation. Plenty of adults were having tea parties in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Sean and Michelle Sinclair moved from the UK in early 2022 and opened Shelly's Tea Rooms.

"We can't be part of the experience in England, so it's nice to get the buzz here," Sean Sinclair said.

The place is booked solid for the entire weekend. People there on Friday were fascinated to see the first ceremony in 70 years. That includes Anne MacNeil and Elaine Henderson, two friends who will live to see it twice.

"OK, so we're telling our ages, so I saw the other one," MacNeil said with a laugh.

The royal family is a big draw for the pair.

"I've been watching the British lifestyle since Princess Dianna was what got me started years ago," Henderson said.

Others are setting their alarms early and shopping at British Imports for the occasion. Owner Unity MacLean said she's already sold at least 75% of her inventory.

"I have had quite a bit more extra business," MacLean said. "I knew that people would be coming because a lot of people are having a breakfast tomorrow morning."

Helga Thompson was in the store shopping Friday morning. She said she's having a watch party with a fellow British friend over mimosas and cucumber sandwiches at 5 a.m.

"I don't usually drink at 5," Thompson said with a laugh. "We're going to celebrate what is an historic day. It is historic."