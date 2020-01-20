Italian Restaurant in Boston Has Closed, New Concept Planned for Space

An Italian restaurant in one of the busiest parts of Boston has closed after being in business for about a year and a half.

According to a source, Ora Trattorizza in the Back Bay/Copley Square section of the city is no longer in business, with a message sent last night confirming that the Boylston Street spot has indeed shut down. We have been told that a new concept is on the way, though no details have been given as of yet, so stay tuned for updates. Ora Trattorizza first opened in July of 2018 next to the Charlesmark Hotel, with the two-story restaurant featuring Neapolitan pizza, a variety of Italian dishes, and beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for Ora Trattorizza (and the upcoming new concept) is 651 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)