‘It's a huge problem': Man says he was shot at while driving Tesla in Lowell

A Tesla owner says he was shot at in Lowell, Massachusetts, and he believes it's because of the car he was driving.

The shooting happened on Jackson Street and left two bullet holes in his car, the man told NBC10 Boston.

"In my rear view mirror, I was able to see the guy hold up his two hands, and all of a sudden, I just heard rapid firing," said the man, who did not want to be identified. "It's a sore thumb, we're a Tesla, right? So why didn't he target anybody else?"

The incident comes at a time when Teslas, Tesla charging stations, and Tesla dealerships have been the target of vandals and arsonists.

The backlash in response to Tesla founder Elon Musk's role in federal government cuts through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Now, a new website called "Dogequest" has been listing the names of Tesla owners and their personal information.

It's a form of doxxing, and cybersecurity experts say it's worrisome.

"I think there's some danger involved here, because we've seen plenty of people out there right now torching Tesla dealerships and the pumps, and those who actually have Teslas might actually becomes victims of actual physical violence," said Robert Siciliano, CEO of ProtectNowLLC.com.

The Tesla owner in Lowell says he wants to turn the car in because it's too dangerous out in public.

"It's a huge problem," he said. "That's why I actually asked them to buy back the vehicle, so I'm in that process with Tesla."

Lowell police tell NBC10 Boston one man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Jackson Street, but more details of the investigation have not yet been released.