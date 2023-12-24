Waltham

‘It's a treasured home:' Fire at Waltham home forces man to change holiday plans

The official cause is still under investigation

By Erin Logan

A home in Waltham, Massachusetts, caught fire Sunday evening, forcing a man to change his holiday plans.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to help, and thankfully were able to get the flames under control fairly quickly. Fire officials said they got multiple calls around 6:45 p.m. and responded to the house fire on Barbara Road.

Homeowner Mike Sorrentino was in the middle of dinner with family in Andover when the fire broke out. His phone kept ringing, with neighbors breaking the news to him.

"My parents owned it before me, so it's a treasured home," he said. "I love my house, I love my land, I love my neighbors."

The fire was mostly contained to the basement of the home. The official cause is still under investigation.

